Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:05 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN23 IRAN-JAISHANKAR

Jaishankar meets Iranian President Tehran: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in the bilateral ties.

FGN25 PAK-ARREST

Pak's anti-graft body arrests former interior minister Islamabad: Pakistan's former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in a sports complex construction project, according to a media report.

FGN18 PAK-FO-SUMMIT

Pak FO rejects media report about PMO ignoring its advice on Malaysia summit Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday rejected as "speculative and misleading" a media report which claimed that the institutional differences led to an embarrassment after Prime Minister Imran Khan pulled out of a key summit of Muslims nations held in Malaysia last week. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN19 US-LD JAYAPAL

Jayapal added to list of US lawmakers to meet Jaishankar without Engel's approval: Sources Washington: Congressman Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was not aware of the inclusion of non-member Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and two others to the list of lawmakers to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here last week, sources said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN21 PAK-LD MARYAM

Pak govt denies permission to Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad Islamabad: The Pakistan government has denied permission to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad, saying those involved in any economic crime and institutional fraud could not be allowed to leave the country, according to a media report on Monday.

FGN15 AFGHAN-US-2NDLD TALIBAN

US soldier is killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack Kabul: An American service member was killed in combat Monday in Afghanistan, the US military said, without providing further details, while the Taliban claimed they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that killed the US soldier. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nord Stream 2 says 160 km left to lay of gas pipeline to Europe

The consortium behind Nord Stream 2 said on Monday that about 160 km 100 miles of gas pipeline still needed to be laid, after a major contractor suspended work last week due to U.S. sanctions. U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill on Fr...

Researchers make chameleon-inspired colour changing smart skin

Some creatures, such as chameleons and neon tetra fish can alter their colours to camouflage themselves, attract a mate or intimidate predators. Scientists have tried to replicate these abilities to make artificial smart skins, but so far t...

Ukraine, rebels agree on prisoner exchange before year's end

Moscow, Dec 23 AP Russias envoy at talks between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists said Monday that they agreed on conditions for a prisoner exchange following a deal reached by the two nations presidents. Boris Gryzlov, who represents ...

Non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over adversary in future: Army chief

Asserting that the Army must lead in embracing technology, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over the adversary in future. Addressing a defence seminar here, he said necessity w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019