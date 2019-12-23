Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN23 IRAN-JAISHANKAR

Jaishankar meets Iranian President Tehran: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in the bilateral ties.

Pak's anti-graft body arrests former interior minister Islamabad: Pakistan's former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in a sports complex construction project, according to a media report.

Pak FO rejects media report about PMO ignoring its advice on Malaysia summit Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday rejected as "speculative and misleading" a media report which claimed that the institutional differences led to an embarrassment after Prime Minister Imran Khan pulled out of a key summit of Muslims nations held in Malaysia last week. By Sajjad Hussain

Jayapal added to list of US lawmakers to meet Jaishankar without Engel's approval: Sources Washington: Congressman Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was not aware of the inclusion of non-member Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and two others to the list of lawmakers to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here last week, sources said. By Lalit K Jha

Pak govt denies permission to Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad Islamabad: The Pakistan government has denied permission to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad, saying those involved in any economic crime and institutional fraud could not be allowed to leave the country, according to a media report on Monday.

US soldier is killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack Kabul: An American service member was killed in combat Monday in Afghanistan, the US military said, without providing further details, while the Taliban claimed they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that killed the US soldier. (AP) IND

