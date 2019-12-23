Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. recalls its ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 22:41 IST
U.S. recalls its ambassador to Zambia after gay rights row - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The United States has withdrawn its ambassador to Zambia following a row with authorities in the southern African nation after he criticised the jailing of a gay couple, embassy sources said on Monday. Zambia's high court last month jailed the men for engaging in sexual relations "against the order of nature", a move the U.S. ambassador said was horrifying.

In an escalating row over LGBT+ rights, Zambia last month criticised U.S. ambassador Daniel Foote after he condemned the southern African country for jailing the two men for 15 years. President Edgar Lungu said on Dec. 15 that Zambia, a major beneficiary of U.S. aid, had sent a protest letter to Washington over the remarks by Foote and was awaiting a response.

A U.S. embassy source who is not allowed to issue statements told Reuters Washington had decided to recall its ambassador because it was difficult for him to work in Zambia. "Since Lungu says he does not want to work with Foote, there was no point of him remaining. Also don't forget that there are security issues so Washington want their man back," the source said.

"The U.S. cannot be paying a salary to someone who cannot work because the hosts don't want him," a second U.S. embassy source said. Zambia's foreign affairs ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Zambia receives hundreds of millions of dollars every year in financial support from the United States, some of which goes towards fighting HIV/AIDS. African countries have some of the world's most prohibitive laws governing homosexuality. Same-sex relationships are considered taboo and gay sex is a crime across most of the continent, with punishments ranging from imprisonment to death.

Uganda announced plans for a bill that would impose the death penalty for gay sex in October but later backtracked after major aid donors said they were monitoring the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

WIDER IMAGE-Hong Kong protest tide turns into sea of flames

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong introduced a bill into the legislature in February that would have allowed the extradition of defendants to mainland China for the first time to face trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.The move touched...

Romania upholds acquittals in notorious child trafficking case

Bucharest, Dec 23 AFP A Romanian court has upheld the acquittals of 25 suspects accused of trafficking 168 children from the Roma community to the UK for exploitation, ending a nine-year trial. The men, investigated for being part of one of...

Jan 1 Koregaon Bhima event: 'No placards on CAA, NRC allowed'

Caught off-guard during the January 1, 2018 cast clashes around Koregaon Bhima village and against the backdrop of anti-CAA agitations, Pune district officials have decided to not allow any sloganeering or placards on the new citizenship la...

UPDATE 2-Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next years presidential election, four government sources said on Monday, just before he was due to return home after more than six months o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019