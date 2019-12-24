World News Roundup: Young democrats shake up a pro-Beijing stronghold in Hong Kong; U.S. halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Young democrats shake up a pro-Beijing stronghold in Hong Kong

For decades it was known as Little Shanghai, a gritty, waterfront neighborhood that was the landing spot for many mainland Chinese emigrating to Hong Kong. Densely packed with dilapidated, high-rise apartment blocks looming above bustling neon-lit streets, North Point has long been known as one of the "reddest" – or most pro-Beijing – districts in Hong Kong.

U.S. halts sending bomb-sniffing dogs to Jordan, Egypt as seven die

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has stopped sending explosive-detecting dogs to Jordan and Egypt over concerns of deaths of deployed dogs from causes like heat stroke and poisoning. The decision came after the State Department's Office of Inspector General identified in September the deaths of two dogs sent to Jordan, the largest recipient of the dogs. A second report released last Friday put the total deaths at seven.

Turkey, Russia talk Syria as thousands flee bombing

A Turkish delegation was in Russia on Monday for talks on Syria, following reports that Russian-backed attacks there were forcing tens of thousands more Syrians to flee towards Turkey. Turkey already hosts about 3.7 million Syrians - the world's biggest refugee population. Its President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday it could not handle a new influx and was urging Russia to stop the strikes in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

South Korea, U.S. commandos practice raiding enemy facility as North Korea tensions rise

South Korean and U.S. special forces troops recently conducted drills simulating the infiltration of an enemy facility, U.S. military photos seen by Reuters on Monday show, as tensions with North Korea ratchet up ahead of a year-end deadline. South Korean and U.S. commandos raided the facility and led out a man with his hands tied behind the back during the exercise described as a joint regular close-quarters battle training last month at a U.S. military base in the southwestern South Korean city of Gunsan.

Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next year's presidential election, the public prosecutor said on Monday, forcing Soro to call off a planned homecoming after months overseas. The move against Soro, who retains the loyalty of many former rebel commanders who now hold senior positions in the army, could significantly increase tensions ahead of an October 2020 election that is seen as a test of Ivory Coast's stability.

Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure. Iranian state media said technicians switched on a secondary circuit at Arak, a plant built to produce the heavy water used as a moderator to slow down reactions in the core of nuclear reactors.

Hong Kong protest tide turns into sea of flames

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong introduced a bill into the legislature in February that would have allowed the extradition of defendants to mainland China for the first time to face trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party. The move touched a raw nerve, with many in the liberal, free-wheeling financial hub fearing an erosion of Hong Kong's judicial independence and individual rights, amid fears individuals wouldn't be guaranteed a fair trial.

Greek top court suspends decision to extradite Russian cybercrime suspect

Greece's top administrative court has suspended a decision to extradite a Russian man suspected of laundering billions of dollars in digital currency to France until it hears an appeal, his lawyer said on Monday. Greece's justice minister decided on Friday to extradite Alexander Vinnik, accused of being the mastermind of a $4 billion bitcoin laundering ring.

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder, U.N. official decries 'mockery'

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a "mockery" of justice by allowing the masterminds of last year's killing to go free. A Saudi court rejected the findings of a U.N. inquiry by ruling that the killing was not premeditated, but carried out "at the spur of the moment". Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan al-Shalaan said the court dismissed charges against three of the 11 people tried, finding them not guilty.

Ecuador concerned about recovery of sunken barge in Galapagos: Minister

Ecuador's environment minister, Raul Ledesma, said on Monday that a situation involving a sunken barge in the Galapagos Islands which was carrying 600 gallons of diesel is under control but added that authorities are "very concerned" about the vessel's recovery. The barge sank on Sunday after a crane at the La Predial dock of San Cristobal - the easternmost island of the Galapagos archipelago - fell while unloading cargo, Ecuador's navy said in a statement on Twitter.

