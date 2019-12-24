Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 09:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 09:04 IST
Hong Kong 'silent night' protests planned for Christmas Eve
Visuals from the Hong Kong protest. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong anti-government protesters plan to stage gatherings in prime shopping malls and a 'silent night' rally in a popular tourist precinct on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, despite police warnings they would move in if trouble flares. Police said they would not close roads to traffic in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, where large numbers of people traditionally gather on Christmas Eve to view the Christmas lights along a promenade bordering the city's iconic Victoria Harbour.

Police said that unlike previous years, most roads would not be closed off to traffic in the district, and there wouldn't initially be a large police presence, unless trouble begins to flare. "Police officers will not, as in the past, be stationed in large numbers along the waterfront," senior superintendent Wong Chi-wai told reporters.

Online protester forums say demonstrators plan to gather in various malls on Christmas Eve, while others plan to march in Tsim Sha Tsui and count down to Christmas near the waterfront. Next week, the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized some of the biggest marches involving more than a million people, has applied to stage another march on New Year's Day.

The protests, now in their seventh month, have lost some of the scale and intensity of earlier confrontations. Police have arrested more than 6,000 people since the protests escalated in June, including a large number during a protracted, violent siege at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in mid-November.

Many Hong Kong residents are angry at what they see as Beijing's meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies interfering and says it is committed to the 'one country, two systems' formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Google celebrates this Holiday Season with an animated colorful doodle

Search engine giant Google today marks the holiday season with a colorful doodle. The doodle shows a Christmas tree on the center of the Google logo with Santa Claus. The doodle is titled Happy Holidays 2019Santa Claus is said to bring gift...

UPDATE 1-New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month. The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari White Island eru...

Tatar helps Canadiens make quick work of Jets

Tomas Tatar scored twice in the first period and Phillip Danault did the same in the second as the visiting Montreal Canadiens recorded a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Max Domi scored a goal and set up Artturi Lehkonens tall...

Ross' 26 points lead Magic over Bulls

Terrence Ross scored a team-high 26 points off the bench, and the Orlando Magic held on for a 103-95 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019