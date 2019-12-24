Trump says will sign with Xi 'Phase One' of US-China trade deal

Washington DC [USA], Dec 24 (ANI/Sputnik): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would soon hold a signing ceremony for the Phase One of the bilateral trade agreement. "On the China deal, we will be having a signing ceremony," Trump told reporters when asked if he intended to sign the trade agreement with the Chinese leader.

"When we get together, we will do. But we'll have a quicker signing because we want to get it done," he added. Trump reiterated that the trade deal has been concluded, adding that it is just being translated right now.

Earlier this month, the US and China had announced they had worked out Phase One of the bilateral trade agreement. The trade agreement is expected to be signed in early January. The agreement allows for partially resolving the trade war between China and the US that has cost hundreds of billions of dollars in tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on the other. (ANI/Sputnik)

