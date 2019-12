A magnitude 6.0 quake struck central Colombia on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, about 150 km (93 miles) south of the capital Bogota, was very shallow, which would have amplified its effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

