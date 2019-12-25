Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trumps attend music-filled church service on Christmas Eve

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palm Beach
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 10:18 IST
Trumps attend music-filled church service on Christmas Eve
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church before celebrating the holiday with dinner in the ballroom of his private club. The pastor of Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jimmy Scroggins, and his family greeted the Trumps as they arrived moments into a "Candlelight Christmas Celebration."

The Trumps received applause and cheers while taking reserved seats in the church's third pew. Brief sermons and readings by clergy were interlaced between traditional Christmas songs, as theatrical smoke billowed and fake snow descended from the rafters. Attending Family Church was a change of pace for the Trumps, who had attended holiday services in the past at Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the Episcopal Church in Palm Beach at which they were married in 2005.

The Trumps then returned to his private club, where they were greeted by applause as they entered for Christmas Eve dinner. Trump, less than a week after being impeached by the House, did not respond when asked by a reporter if he prayed for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at church, but he said, "We're going to have a great year." Trump was seen briefly speaking attorney Alan Dershowitz, a prominent Trump defender on cable news, who was dining in the ballroom. The Harvard Law School professor emeritus has been the subject of discussions about joining the president's impeachment legal team. Trump earlier called military service members stationed across the world to share greetings ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Speaking Tuesday by video conference from his private club in Florida, where is he is on a more than two-week vacation, Trump said, "I want to wish you an amazing Christmas." The group included Marines in Afghanistan, an Army unit in Kuwait, a Navy ship in the Gulf of Aden, an Air Force base in Missouri and a Coast Guard station in Alaska. Trump praised the armed forces for their efforts this year to eliminate the last of the Islamic State group's territorial caliphate and for killing IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He also touted economic successes at home and a pay raise for troops kicking in in the new year.

"You make it possible for us to do what we have to do," Trump said, thanking them for their service. Trump briefly fielded questions from troops, including an invitation to attend the homecoming of the USS Forrest Sherman when the destroyer returns next year to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia.

Trump was asked what he'd bought Mrs Trump for Christmas. A "beautiful card," he said, and admitted that he was "still working on a Christmas present." "You made me think. I'm going to have to start working on that real fast," he said. On Tuesday evening, the first lady answered calls from children across the country as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command's Operation NORAD Tracks Santa program. Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Mrs. Trump spoke with several children and heard items on their Christmas lists.

Grisham said Mrs. Trump "reminded the kids to put milk and cookies out for Santa and wished each child and their families a very merry Christmas." The president has been largely out of the spotlight since delivering a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days golfing on his private course and greeting the well-heeled members of his clubs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

DPIIT to soon issue clarification on 26 pc FDI in digital media sector

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT is expected to soon issue a clarification on the issues raised by certain stakeholders over the governments decision to permit 26 percent FDI in the digital media sector, acc...

Hyatt plans to open 11 new hotels in India by 2020-end

Global hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels Corporation is looking to open 11 new hotels across India by the end of 2020 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a senior company official has said. The Chicago-headquartered firm currently ha...

Heavy hearts as Notre-Dame misses Xmas mass for first time since 1803

Paris, Dec 25 AFP Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris was unable to hold Christmas Eve Mass for the first time in more than 200 years -- after a fire ravaged its structure in April. With heavy hearts, French Catholics instead gathered at the near...

Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'

President Donald Trump has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him a nice present such as a beautiful vase for Christmas rather than a missile launch. The president was asked what he will do if North Korea does...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019