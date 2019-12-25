Turkey says Erdogan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president Saied
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunis on Wednesday in an unannounced visit for talks with Tunisian President Kais Saied, the Turkish presidency said.
The purpose of the talks was not immediately clear.
