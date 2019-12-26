Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Japan probe into casino bribery case widens, pachinko operator raided

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 12:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Japan probe into casino bribery case widens, pachinko operator raided
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese authorities raided the headquarters of a pachinko operator on Thursday as part of a bribery investigation centered on a ruling party lawmaker, media reported, widening a scandal that could undermine government efforts to develop casinos.

The Tokyo-based firm was under investigation for possible ties to ruling party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes when he oversaw the government's policy on casino development, broadcaster NHK said. Without identifying the pachinko company that was raided, NHK said its accounts were being scrutinized for any transactions involving Akimoto, who in the past served as a consultant for a firm that had dealings with the pachinko operator.

Pachinko, a slot-cum-pinball form of gambling, is a national obsession though the number of players is declining as younger generations prefer to play games on their mobile phones. Following Akimoto's high-profile arrest, the media has reported that prosecutors have been expanding their investigation into whether he accepted cash and gifts from 500.com, an online gambling operator based in China interested in developing a casino in Japan.

Prosecutors have not named the company. While Japan's top government spokesman insisted that Akimoto's arrest would not delay government plans to develop three casino resorts, the investigation will likely raise questions about the bidding process.

Laws to legalize casinos in Japan have been met with public opposition because of concern about gambling addiction. Akimoto is accused of receiving about 3 million yen in cash and a family holiday from officials at 500.com's Japanese subsidiary, according to media reports. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The company has not responded to multiple requests for comment. Prosecutors have arrested three other people suspected of bribery and raided the offices of a former member of parliament for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Shigeaki Katsunuma, and current LDP lawmaker Takaki Shirasuka in connection with the case, media reported.

Las Vegas-style casino resorts are among Prime Minster Shinzo Abe's plans to attract foreign tourists. Japan, which has a shrinking population and economy, is desperate to maintain growth in tourism, particularly after the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Some analysts have said the casino market could be worth about $20 billion a year or more, thanks to an affluent population and the proximity to Asia's wealthy gamblers. Analysts say that Akimoto's arrest may add to the negative images that many Japanese people have of casinos, and also weigh on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is fighting allegations of using party funds to entertain supporters, which has hit his public approval rating. ($1 = 109.5400 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Fedco ties up with Power Sector Skill Council to train industry workforce

Feedback Energy Distribution Company Fedco on Thursday said that it has partnered with Power Sector Skill Council PSSC for skill development across the country in a bid to meet the current and future skills needs of the power industry. Fedc...

New technology allows gene therapy dose regulation

Scientists have engineered a special molecular mechanism that can be integrated into gene therapies to allow clinicians to control dosing. The achievement, published in the scientific journal Nature Biotechnology, gives gene therapy pioneer...

Cricket-England win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria on Boxing Day. England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been selected to play after having been a doubt when his father...

Winston, Bucs want win -- and to avoid infamy -- vs. Falcons

Jameis Winston is on the verge of a season for the ages, just not in the preferred way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is two interceptions away from becoming the first signal-caller in 31 years to throw 30 interceptions in a season a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019