China commerce ministry says in close touch with U.S. on signing trade deal

China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country's commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

Gao Feng, the commerce ministry spokesman, made the comments to reporters at a regular briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.