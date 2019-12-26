Left Menu
China says strongly opposes U.S. 2020 defence draft against Chinese firms

  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:30 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:03 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

China strongly opposes the 2020 U.S. defense draft against Chinese firms and urges Washington to go past its political bias to create favorable conditions for Chinese companies, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China will closely monitor the situation and defend the interests of Chinese firms, Gao Feng, a spokesman at the ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

