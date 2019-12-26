Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny during Moscow raid - spokeswoman

Police detained Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow, his spokeswoman said on social media.

"Alexei was forcibly detained and taken away. He did not resist. Lawyers are still at the FBK, and there's a search underway," Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, wrote on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear why Navalny had been detained

