Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid - spokeswoman
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was freed on Thursday after being briefly detained during a raid on the headquarters of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow, his spokeswoman told Reuters.
The raid occurred a day after Navalny said that the forcible military conscription of one of his allies to a remote airbase in the Arctic amounted to kidnapping and illegal imprisonment.
