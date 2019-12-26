India, Japan hold 8th bilateral consultations
India and Japan have exchanged views on the issues of disarmament, non-proliferation and export control.
India and Japan have exchanged views on the issues of disarmament, non-proliferation and export control. The discussion took place on December 23 in Tokyo during the eighth round of bilateral consultations on disarmament, non-proliferation and export control, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.
During the meeting, both sides also agreed to hold the next round of Dialogue on a mutually convenient date in India. The Indian delegation was led by Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), while Hisajima Naoto, Director-General, Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Science Department led the Japanese side.
