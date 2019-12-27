Entertainment News Roundup:
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'
Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and "call on your friends in Australia" in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. Britain, which is responsible for the fourth-largest number of tourists to Australia, has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancor over Brexit and its first December election in almost a century.
