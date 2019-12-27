Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food chain for using late kungfu master's image

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 12:38 IST
Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese fast food chain for using late kungfu master's image

A firm run by the daughter of Bruce Lee has sued a Chinese fast food for using the late kungfu star's image in its logo without permission and is seeking over 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported. California-based Bruce Lee Enterprises, whose head is Shannon Lee, filed the case against the Real Kungfu chain in a Shanghai court on Wednesday, requesting that the food firm stop using the image and pay an additional 88,000 yuan to cover legal expenses.

It also asked that the Guangzhou-based chain to issue clarifications for 90 days to say that it has nothing to do with Bruce Lee. Real Kungfu, which sells rice bowls with Chinese dishes, was founded in 1990 and has outlets in over 57 Chinese cities. Its logo is of a man dressed in a yellow long-sleeved top whose looks and stance are similar to Bruce Lee and his famed 'ready to strike' pose.

Real Kungfu on its Weibo account on Thursday said it was "puzzled" by the lawsuit as it had used that logo for the last 15 years. It said that while there had been some issues in the past, its use of the logo was approved by national authorities. The filing of the case comes as China has pledged to improve protection for intellectual property rights and apply stiffer penalties, one of the key topics in Beijing's trade dispute with the United States. ($1 = 6.9990 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

15 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kazakhstan

At least 15 people died and dozens were injured on Friday when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstans largest city and slammed into a house, state media reported.The Fokker 100 Bek Air plane dis...

On its foundation day, Congress to hold flag marches to spread message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'

The Congress on Friday announced that the party will hold flag marches throughout the country on its foundation day, to spread the message of Save Constitution-Save India. The party will also hoist its flag at AICC headquarters on its found...

People gather at Jama Masjid to demonstrate against CAA

Braving cold weather, several people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday to protest against the amended citizenship law.Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal were among those who joined the ...

Festive European markets notch another record high

European shares rose to another record high on Friday, as investors remained optimistic about an improving global economy after a fresh dose of upbeat economic data from China and firming indications of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019