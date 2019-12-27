Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Moderate quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, no damage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 14:18 IST
UPDATE 4-Moderate quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, no damage
Representative Image

An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.9 struck near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Friday but an Iranian emergency services official said there was no damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.1. "Based on our assessment, fortunately, there have been no casualties or damage. There are reports of cracks in some walls of homes, but no flattened houses," Jahangir Dehqani, the head of the provincial emergency department, was quoted as saying by state television.

A quake of 4.9 magnitudes can cause moderate damage. It was centered 53 km (33 miles) east of Bushehr, the site of a nuclear plant on Iran's southern coast on the Gulf and was relatively shallow - only 10 km deep according to Iranian media - which would have amplified the shaking.

In 2013 when a 6.3 magnitude quake that struck south of the plant killed at least 37 people, an official said the plant had been designed to withstand earthquakes of magnitudes above 8.0. A report published in 2013 by the U.S. thinks tanks the Carnegie Endowment and the Federation of American Scientists said the Bushehr reactor sat at the intersection of three tectonic plates and that warnings about the threat of earthquakes had "fallen on deaf ears".

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam. In 2017, a magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Cargo ship collides with shore in Istanbul, Bosphorus closed

A cargo ship collided with the shore in Istanbuls Bosphorus strait on Friday, according to broadcaster CNN Turk and a witness, prompting authorities to close the picturesque and crowded waterway running through Turkeys largest city.There we...

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil

Mobile internet services have been restored in Kargil district of the Union Territory. The development comes days after it was reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has withdrawn 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs fr...

Montenegro MPs held after violent protest over religion law

Podgorica, Dec 27 AFP More than a dozen opposition MPs were detained in Montenegros parliament Friday after they violently protested a controversial law on religious freedom, which was passed after the group was taken away. The law has rais...

NZealand lose early wickets as Australia take charge of second Test

Australia snatched two early wickets to leave New Zealand facing an uphill battle to stay in the second Test Friday as they chase the home teams 467, built on the back of a gritty 114 from Travis Head.At the close on day two, the Black Caps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019