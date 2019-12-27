Kazakhstan plane crash death toll cut to 12

Kazakh authorities said 12 people were killed when their passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed on Friday shortly after departing from Almaty airport.

The Almaty healthcare department had earlier said the death toll was at least 15 people. The higher figure was the result of confusion on the ground, a spokeswoman for the department said.

