Left Menu
Development News Edition

IS claims execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kano
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 16:03 IST
IS claims execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria

Kano, Dec 27 (AFP) Jihadists aligned to the Islamic State group have released a video claiming to show the execution of 11 Christians in restive northeast Nigeria. The footage posted online late Thursday by IS-linked propaganda arm Amaq showed 11 blindfolded men being shot and stabbed by jihadists from the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) at an undisclosed location.

"This is a message to Christians all over the world," said a masked man in the one-minute video. He claimed the killings were in reprisal for the death of IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his spokesman.

IS leader Baghdadi committed suicide in October to avoid capture during a US special forces raid on his hideout in the province of Idlib in northwest Syria. In recent months, ISWAP has intensified its attacks on Christians, security personnel and aid staff, setting up roadblocks on highways and conducting searches.

The United Nations on Tuesday condemned the "increasing practice by armed groups to set up checkpoints targeting civilians" in the northeast of Nigeria. On Sunday, the jihadists killed six people and abducted five others including two aid workers when they intercepted vehicles on a highway on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

In a similar attack on December 5, ISWAP fighters disguised as Nigerian soldiers stopped and searched vehicles at a checkpoint near Maiduguri. The group claimed in a statement that six soldiers and eight civilians, including two Red Cross workers, were among those abducted in that attack.

Last week the group released a video showing 11 alleged hostages. One of the detainees in the video who identified himself as a school teacher said all the 11 hostages were Christians and appealed to the Nigerian government to secure their release.

ISWAP pledged allegiance to Baghdadi in 2016 and split from insurgent group Boko Haram. It stepped up attacks on military outposts and troops in mid-2018, but has increasingly begun targeting civilians.

The decade-long jihadist insurgency in northeast Nigeria has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million, according to the United Nations. The violence had spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the militants. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Russia challenges WADA doping ban

Moscow, Dec 27 AFP Russia on Friday formally contested a four-year ban from major sporting events over doping violations that President Vladimir Putin has condemned as unjust, the head of its RUSADA anti-doping agency said. In accordance wi...

Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen in finals of trials for Olympic Qualifiers

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen will clash in the 51kg category finals of the womens boxing trials for next years Olympic Qualifiers after claiming unanimous victories in their respective first-round bouts here on Fri...

Public comments invited on draft Petroleum Bill

The public has until 21 February 2020 to comment on the draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill.The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the proposed Bill aims to strike a balance between the need to attract investme...

Book Launch: Third World Record Holders Meet 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirIndia Book of Records organized the grand 3rd World Record Holders meet with great vigour and enthusiasm on December 27, 2019 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi wherein the record organizations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019