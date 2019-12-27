Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-India security clampdown keeps citizenship law protests under control

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:56 IST
UPDATE 2-India security clampdown keeps citizenship law protests under control
Representative image

India deployed thousands of police and shut down mobile internet services across many cities on Friday to control protests against a new citizenship law, with flashpoint Friday prayers passing largely peacefully. Security was particularly tight in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 19 people have been killed since the protests began on Dec. 12, out of at least 25 deaths nationwide.

Authorities had feared that large crowds could gather after the weekly Muslim congregational prayers. Demonstrations were held after Friday prayers in the cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, but there were no major reports of violence as of 1200 GMT. In Meerut, where five people were killed after violence last Friday, there were no gatherings.

Nearly 3,000 police were deployed, four times more than last week, the city's police chief told Reuters. The legislation makes it easier for minorities from India's Muslim majority neighbors - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan - who settled before 2015 to get citizenship but does not make the same concessions for Muslims. Critics say the law - and plans for a national citizenship register - discriminate against Muslims and are an attack on the country's secular constitution by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has said no citizen will be affected and that there are no imminent plans for a register. On Friday, mobile internet services were ordered shut in many parts of Utter Pradesh, including in the provincial capital Luck now, the state government said.

In the national capital New Delhi, police imposed emergency law in some parts of the city, forbidding large gatherings, news channels reported. Such prohibitions have been in place in Uttar Pradesh for more than a week. Thousands of demonstrators, waving Indian flags and holding placards rejecting the new law, protested peacefully in Bengaluru city amid a heavy police presence.

"I am here because the NRC is wrong," said Iqbal Ahmed, 42, a Muslim carpet seller and one of the protesters, referring to the register of citizens. "This is our land and I am from here... Are we not Indian?"

Muslims, India's second-biggest community by religion, account for about 14% of its 1.3 billion people. Some parts of the country also saw rallies in favor of the new citizenship law but were outnumbered by demonstrations and protests against the legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

'47 L kg used cooking oil collected from food biz operators since Aug;70% converted into bio-diesel'

Nearly 47 lakh kilograms of used cooking oil has been collected from food business operators since August and about 70 per cent of the quantity has been converted into bio-diesel, according to an industry body. The Biodiesel Association of ...

AMU Teachers' Association seeks judicial probe into Dec 15 clashes

The AMU Teachers Association on Friday called for a judicial probe into the clashes between police and students during a protest against the amended citizenship law last week. The association also demanded that false cases against Aligarh M...

J-K High Court quashes three PSA detention orders

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday quashed the detention under controversial Public Safety Act PSA of three persons including a youth leader of PDP. Justice Sanjeev Kumar quashed the three detention orders after hearing the counsels for...

China launches powerful Long March 5 space rocket

Beijing, Dec 27 AFP China on Friday launched one of the worlds most powerful rockets in a crucial step for its planned mission to Mars in 2020.The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern isla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019