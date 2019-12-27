Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds in Istanbul sign petitions against Erdogan's canal project

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:40 IST
Hundreds in Istanbul sign petitions against Erdogan's canal project
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people in Istanbul have signed petitions in the past two days opposing a massive canal project championed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, which they say will wreak environmental havoc in the city.

The proposed 45-km (28-mile) Kanal Istanbul on the western fringes of Turkey's largest city would connect the Black Sea to the north and the Marmara Sea to the south. Erdogan says it will ease traffic and prevent accidents on the natural Bosphorus strait, one of the world's busiest waterways, which cuts through the city.

Opposition lawmakers and ecologists say an environmental impact report on the canal, a key step for such massive infrastructure projects, does not adequately address all the problems that the canal could cause. They have called on Turks to file petitions objecting to the report by Jan. 2. Queues of those waiting to submit petitions have spilled out of some provincial urbanization offices in Istanbul since Thursday.

Ahmet Kara, standing outside an office in the Besiktas neighborhood, said he was against the canal project because of the effects he fears it will have on Istanbul's water supply. "Lack of water is the number one problem for human life," said the 32-year old computer technician.

Gulcan Erdogan Boyraz, a 56-year old former college instructor, said the project was aimed at profiteering and would destroy the city's future. "We have a responsibility towards our grandchildren and we are making an effort to protect our future. I am here so I can rest easy," she said.

Erdogan has repeatedly said the construction would go ahead despite any opposition. Cevahir Akcelik, of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, which has opposed the project, told Reuters the environmental impact report would likely be approved soon and work would be conducted to hold the tender.

"But during this objection process, we have seen that there is a large public opposition," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

France summons Iranian ambassador over "intolerable" detentions

France summoned Irans ambassador on Friday to demand the release of two French citizens being held in Iranian jails after one of them, Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, began a hunger strike. As the president and foreign minister h...

Higher education institutions should be allowed to invest surpluses in more asset classes: Ficci

Higher education institutions should be allowed to invest their surpluses in a wider range of asset classes, industry body Ficci has suggested to the finance ministry. In its pre-Budget recommendations to the ministry, the body said allowi...

Das asks cos, banks to improve corporate governance to help lift efficiency of economy

Amidst rising macroeconomic worries best reflected in the falling growth numbers across the spectrum, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has flagged corporate governance concerns across India Inc, including banks, to lift the efficiency ...

Pakistan blasphemy death sentence for lecturer is 'travesty of justice': UN experts

The United Nations human rights experts on Thursday condemned the death sentence handed to lecturer Junaid Hafeez by a Pakistan court and called the ruling a travesty of justice Asserting that international law permits the death penalty onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019