  Updated: 27-12-2019 20:07 IST
Pakistan blasphemy death sentence for lecturer is 'travesty of justice': UN experts
Former university lecturer of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in Multan Junaid Hafeez (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations human rights experts on Thursday condemned the death sentence handed to lecturer Junaid Hafeez by a Pakistan court and called the ruling a "travesty of justice" Asserting that international law permits the death penalty only in exceptional circumstances, the experts urged Pakistan's superior courts to "overturn the death sentence and acquit" Hafeez.

Hafeez, a 33-year-old lecturer at Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan, was arrested in March 2013 for allegedly making blasphemous remarks during lectures and on his Facebook account. He has been in solitary confinement since his trial started in 2014. The death sentence was imposed by a district and sessions court in Multan on December 19.

In a statement, the eight human rights experts cited the Supreme Court ruling in the Asia Bibi case to assert that the verdict in Hafeez case is wrong. "The Supreme Court ruling in the Asia Bibi case should have set a precedent for lower courts to dismiss any blasphemy case that has not been proved beyond a reasonable doubt," the experts said.

"In the light of this ruling, the guilty verdict against Hafeez is a travesty of justice, and we condemn the death sentence imposed on him. We urge Pakistan's superior courts to promptly hear his appeal, overturn the death sentence and acquit him." International law permits the death penalty only in exceptional circumstances, and requires incontrovertible evidence of intentional murder, the experts noted.

"The death sentence imposed on Hafeez has no basis in either law or evidence and therefore contravenes international law. Carrying out the sentence would amount to an arbitrary killing," they said. "We are seriously concerned that blasphemy charges are still being brought against people legitimately exercising their rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion and expression," they added.

On October 31, 2018, Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who was sentenced to death for blasphemy, was acquitted by Pakistan's Supreme Court. She has been released from jail and relocated to Canada in May. The experts also pointed out that solitary confinement o seriously affecting his mental and physical health has seriously affected his mental and physical health

The experts said, "Prolonged solitary confinement may well amount to torture, or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," the experts said. "Hafeez's case has gone through lengthy trials in Multan, with the prosecution failing to provide convincing evidence of his guilt. We also note that some documentary evidence submitted to the court was never subjected to independent forensic review despite allegations it had been fabricated and that a lawyer representing Hafeez in 2014, Rashid Rehman, was murdered and the killers have not been brought to justice.

The experts who condemned the Multan court ruling are: Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief; Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions; Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and Members of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention- Jose Antonio Guevara Bermudez (Chair), Leigh Toomey (Vice-Chair on Communications), Elina Steinerte (Vice-Chair on Follow-up), Seong-Phil Hong and Setondji Adjovi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Delhi U-23 players under scanner for alleged misbehaviour with female hotel staff in Kolkata

Two Delhi U-23 players Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja were on Friday sent home by the Delhi Districts Cricket Association DDCA for allegedly misbehaving with a female employee of a Kolkata hotel on the eve of their CK Nayudu Trophy matc...

Steeply falling revenue risks fiscal parameters, warns RBI

The Reserve Bank has flagged falling government revenue as a threat to the overall fiscal numbers -- with tax and non-tax revenues lagging way behind targets -- saying this along with weaker private consumption and investment could prove to...

`Janta curfew' observed against CAA in Gujarat's Modasa town

To protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC, the Muslim community in Modasa town in north Gujarat observed a self-imposed Janta curfew on Friday. Markets as well residential areas in Musli...

China successfully launches country's largest carrier rocket

China on Friday successfully launched the largest carrier rocket of the country, Long March-5, from Wenchang Space Launch Center in south Chinas Hainan Province. The rocket, also known as CZ-5, blasted off with more than 1,000 tonnes of thr...
