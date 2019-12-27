China asks India, Pak to avoid escalation in tension, resolve disputes through dialogue

China on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" to avoid escalation in tension and asked both of its neighbours to resolve disputes through dialogue. During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson Geng Shuang said: "As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China calls on them to exercise restraint, avoid actions that might escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue and jointly uphold regional peace and stability."

The relations between Pakistan and India worsened early this year following the Pulwama terror attack. On February 14, over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. Later that month, India carried out an airstrike at a JeM training camp in Balakot in Pakistan, eliminating a "large number" of terrorists.

The very next day, Pakistani jets violated Indian air space and dropped bombs in the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. India said it foiled an attempt by the Pakistan Air Force to carry out strikes in the state by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane. Several months down the line the two nations were again at loggerhead after India had abrogated Article 370 on August 5. The Article gave special rights to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Pakistan expressed serious reservations over New Delhi's action.

Islamabad cut off all the diplomatic ties with its neighbor and went on a spree to involve the international community in the matter. India contended that the abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter and categorically told Islamabad to not create an issue. Despite India's warning, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations.

Since then, Pakistan has also passed statements on internal actions taken by the Indian government like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. Moreover, New Delhi has refused to engage in any kind of talks with Islamabad until later take actions against terrorist organizations operating from its soil. (ANI)

