12 injured in explosion at US aviation plant

At least 12 people on Friday got injured in an explosion at an aviation plant in Wichita in Kansas, Sputnik reported citing the fire department. The cause of the explosion or the full extent of damage is still unknown.

The explosion took place at Beechcraft's Plant which is owned by Textron Aviation which manufactures single and twin-engine aircraft. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

