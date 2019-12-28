Italy transport ministry, Atlantia's motorway unit discuss road safety
The Italian transport ministry and officials from motorway operator Autostrade per L'Italia discussed safety issues on the road network on Friday, the ministry said. In a statement it said it had asked Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia which has been under intense scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa in 2018, to tackle problems on the network and in particular in the regions of Liguria, Marche and Abruzzo.
The ministry said Autostrade would assess whether to help customers in the affected areas with regards to toll road payments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
