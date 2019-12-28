Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Puppet regime of political orphans crumbling': Bilawal Bhutto targets Imran Khan-led govt

Slamming the Imran Khan-led PTI government, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the "puppet regime of political orphans" was crumbling.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rawalpindi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 05:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 05:18 IST
'Puppet regime of political orphans crumbling': Bilawal Bhutto targets Imran Khan-led govt
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Imran Khan-led PTI government, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the "puppet regime of political orphans" was crumbling. Making the statement while addressing a public rally held at Liaquat Bagh to mark the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb suicide attack during a PPP election rally in 2007 in the same area.

Bilawal asserted that he would complete the unfinished mission of his mother and ensure people were given their due rights. He said that there exist a leadership and economic crisis in Pakistan as political orphans were ruling the country, Geo News reported. "These are the same political orphans Benazir warned you about. Look at how they conduct their politics. They are cowards," he was quoted as saying.

Continuing his tirade against the PTI government, the PPP chairperson said that the claims made on opposition politicians had proven false. "They said Mian sahab (Nawaz Sharif) will never go abroad for treatment. But Mian sahab went abroad for medical treatment. They said President (Asif Ali) Zardari will never come out of jail. He is out of jail now too," he said.

Bilawal appealed to the people to support him in ousting "this government of selected and political orphans as the people's rule cannot be established without the PPP". Bilawal credited his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, also the country's former prime minister, for ensuring rights given to the labourers during his tenure. He added that his mother had fought two dictators during her lifetime and never backed down from anyone.

"You (people) are witness that they (political rivals) used to say a woman can never be the prime minister of a Muslim country. You saw how she became the first female head of state of a Muslim country," said the PPP chairperson. Accusing the incumbent government of being an enemy to the poor people of Pakistan, Bilawal criticised "those in corridors of power" for removing women beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from its list and declaring them "undeserving".

"This is not the independence that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave us. We will build the Pakistan that Benazir envisaged for you," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

LNA takes control of roads to Tripoli airport, says ready for capital's major battles

Cairo Egypt, Dec 28 SputnikANI The Libyan National Army LNA announced on Friday that it had taken control of roads leading to the Tripoli airport and was set for major battles for main areas of the Libyan capital. The news comes a day after...

Odisha govt approves 5 investment proposals worth Rs 922 crore

The Odisha Government on Friday approved five investment proposals of worth Rs 922 crore in sectors including tourism and steel which would provide employment to 2,650 people in the state. The proposals were approved in the State Level Sing...

'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal': BJP's counter to AAP slogan for Delhi polls

Raising the campaign pitch for Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has unveiled its slogan Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal to counter the ruling Aam Aadmi Partys Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kej...

NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

A NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on Mars and lay the groundwork for the space agencys mission to send humans into deep space.The U.S. space agency on Friday showed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019