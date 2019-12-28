Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Honolulu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 09:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 09:40 IST
UPDATE 6-Remains of 6 recovered from Hawaii helicopter crash, no sign of survivors
Image Credit: Pixabay

Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors on Friday and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due to bad weather, police and fire officials said. The grim announcement came in a news conference almost 24 hours after the aircraft, first reported missing on Thursday evening, went down in a remote area of rugged terrain near the end of a tour flight over the island's famed Na Pali Coast.

The crash was at least the ninth, and by far the deadliest, involving sightseeing helicopters in Hawaii over the past five years, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) records. The confirmed manifest of the ill-fated aircraft, flown by Kauai-based tour operator Safari Helicopters, consisted of six passengers, two of them children, and one pilot, Kauai County fire battalion chief Solomon Kanoho told reporters.

The identities of the dead were being kept confidential until next of kin could be notified, authorities said. "We are heartbroken by this tragedy and we continue to ask the public to consider the sensitive nature of this devastating situation," Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all victims during this extremely difficult time."

The Kauai fire department called off its search-and-recovery efforts late Friday afternoon due to fog and poor visibility but planned to resume the operation at daybreak on Saturday, Kanoho said. Although the remains of just six of the seven people who were aboard the ill-fated aircraft have been recovered, Kanoho added: "There are no indications of survivors."

TOURISTS FROM TWO FAMILIES Kanoho previously said the passengers on board the helicopter had been in two groups - a party of two from one family and a party of four from another.

Kanoho declined to describe details of the wreckage out of respect for the victims' loved ones. While the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, Kanoho said the area where the helicopter went down had experienced "some very bad weather" beforehand, adding that the chopper had crashed within its prescribed flight route.

The NTSB, which said it was sending a three-member team to investigate the crash, reported in May that there had been eight accidents involving Hawaii tour helicopters over the past five years, with four deaths and 18 injuries. The agency made that report after a tour helicopter went down in a residential neighborhood on the island of Oahu in April, killing three people.

The latest crash was in Koke'e State Park in an area called Nu'alolo, a steep-sided valley north of Waimea Canyon State Park, according to a statement posted by the Kauai police department on Facebook. Waimea Canyon is a tourist destination known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," and police said the helicopter was last heard from at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot radioed that the aircraft was just departing that area.

A search was launched a short time later after Safari alerted authorities that the helicopter was 30 minutes overdue on its flight back to the airfield in Lihue on the island's southeast end, officials said. A U.S. Coast Guard cutter vessel and helicopter search crew were immediately dispatched. The search was expanded at daybreak on Friday to include air, sea and ground teams from the Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, police, fire department and other agencies.

The missing aircraft was equipped with an electronic locator beacon, but no signals were received after it disappeared, the Coast Guard said. According to its website, Safari offers aerial sightseeing excursions to Kauai's major attractions over the Na Pali Coast and Waimea Canyon. The Na Pali Coast, known for jagged green cliffs laced with towering waterfalls, is one of the most visited attractions on Kauai, the fourth-largest island in the Hawaiian chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'That's big': Tim Paine bowled over by Trent Boult's strike to boundary

Australia skipper Tim Paine who is known for coming up with quirky descriptions from behind the stumps was completely bowled over by New Zealands tailenders strike to the boundary. The incident happened in the 54th over of the Kiwi innings....

CBSE schools to become anger free zones

In a bid to bring about positive change in children, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to become anger-free zones where everyone including teachers, staff and parents will try to manage their...

ISA to deepen industry collaboration between India, US: Biswal

The signing of the Industrial Security Annex between India and the US will deepen industry collaboration, enable release of more advanced technology and information to India and help make it part of global supply chain in the defence sector...

Indian Army rescues 1,500 tourists stranded due to snowfall in Sikkim

As many as 1,500 stranded tourists were rescued by the Indian Army after heavy snowfall blocked the Jawaharlal Nehru road in Sikkim. The Army carried out the rescue operation on December 27 despite poor visibility and inclement weather.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019