US: 5 killed after small plane crashes in Louisiana

Five people were killed after a twin-engine plane with six people aboard crashed in Louisiana, US on Saturday morning, local media reported, quoting a local fire chief. The plane crashed near a Wallmart in Lafayette, at the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads, the Hill reported.

The Wallmart has been closed and evacuated following the incident. Further details are awaited.

