Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian among six killed in Egypt road accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 00:59 IST
Indian among six killed in Egypt road accident
The buses were heading to beach-resort town Hurghada when one of them hit the truck on Sokhna-Zafarana Road, followed by the second bus also crashing in, the Egypt Independent reported. Image Credit: ANI

An Indian national was among six people killed when two buses crashed into a truck in Egypt's Suez governorate on Saturday, according to a media report. The buses were heading to beach-resort town Hurghada when one of them hit the truck on Sokhna-Zafarana Road, followed by the second bus also crashing in, the Egypt Independent reported.

The deceased include an Indian man, two Malaysians, and three Egyptians. More than 20 people were injured and rushed to the hospital, the report said. The Indian embassy in Cairo tweeted, "Bus accident with 16 Indian tourists on board occurred today near Ain Sokhna in Egypt. Embassy officials are at hospitals in Suez city and Cairo. Helpline numbers +20-1211299905 and +20-1283487779 are available."

Sources told the Egyptian Independent that the injured include other Indian and Malaysian nationals. However, no other details were released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban and he says yesOlympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women arent the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christma...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Patients dont care about provider religious ties, expect all needed careNearly three quarters of Americans dont care about the religious affiliation of their hospital or healthcare netwo...

Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies - minister

Sudans transitional government is to postpone lifting fuel subsidies, initially planned as part of the 2020 budget, the information minister said.The removal will not be implemented until a conference to discuss economic reforms in March, F...

Authorities: Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5

Atlanta, Dec 29 AP A small plane en route to a college football game crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff on Saturday, killing five people and fully engulfing a car on the ground in flames, author...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019