Yemen's Houthis list 6 targets in Saudi, 3 in UAE - al-Masirah TV
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said six "sensitive" locations in Saudi Arabia and three in the United Arab Emirates are on a list of strike targets, the group's al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday, quoting a Houthi military spokesman.
The Houthis in September said they would stop attacking Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones if their adversaries attacking Yemen did the same.
