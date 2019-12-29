Left Menu
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident

  Cairo
  Updated: 29-12-2019 19:34 IST
Three Indians were killed and 13 others injured when two buses carrying tourists crashed into a truck in Egypt's Suez governorate, the Indian embassy here said on Sunday. The buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town, about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

"We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt," the Indian embassy in Egypt tweeted. It said the relatives of the deceased and the injured have been contacted and all assistance is being provided to them.

"Embassy officials are present at the hospitals and in touch with hospital authorities," the mission said. The embassy said there were 16 Indian tourists on the buses.

The injured Indians have been admitted to three hospitals. Eight Indians are at Sheikh Zayed hospital in Giza, one at National Bank hospital in Maqqatem, Cairo and the remaining four are receiving treatment at Suez Health Insurance hospital in Suez governorate, the embassy said.

According to the local media, the deceased also include two Malaysians and three Egyptians. A total of 24 people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to hospitals. Road accidents occur in Egypt mainly due to damaged roads and poor traffic regulations.

In 2018, there were 8,480 road accidents compared with 11,098 the previous year, according to the bureau of statistics. Ain Sokhna is a town in the Suez governorate, lying on the western shore of the Red Sea's Gulf of Suez. It is situated 55 kilometres south of Suez and about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

