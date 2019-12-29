Dissident Maoist leader arrested for anti-India protests

A senior leader of Nepal's CPN-Revolutionary Maoist was arrested at the main government administration complex here on Sunday for protesting against the Indian government's inclusion of Kalapani area in its territorial map. C P Gajurel, vice-chairman of CPN-Revolutionary Maoist, a dissident Maoist faction, was arrested when he was heading to the Ministry of Defence to submit a memorandum to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokharel, demanding the government look for an early solution to the Kalapani border dispute.

Gajurel, who was leading a group of protesters, was nabbed by the police from the south gate of Singhadurbar secretariat, officials said. A minor clash broke out between the police and the protesters during Gajurel's arrest. Two police personnel sustained injuries during the clash, police said. Other than Gajurel, several other protesters were also arrested.

The CPN leaders told reporters from police custody that the memorandum intended to draw the government's attention to the border dispute. India last month released fresh maps of the newly-created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs.

In the maps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in Ladakh. The Nepal government said that media reports drew its attention to the Kalapani area being included in the new Indian map, adding that the area, situated in the country's far-West, lies within Nepalese boundary.

However, India has said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal.

