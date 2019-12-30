Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 persons including gunman killed in Texas church shooting, 1 critically injured

At least two people, including a gunman, were killed and one person was critically injured after a shootout at a church in Texas on Sunday, authorities said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 02:26 IST
2 persons including gunman killed in Texas church shooting, 1 critically injured
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least two people, including a gunman, were killed and one person was critically injured after a shootout at a church in Texas on Sunday, authorities said. According to Mike Tinius, the elder at the church, West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, near Fort Worth in Texas, the shooter killed a member of the church's security team before being fatally shot by another security personnel.

"He (the deceased security member) was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us," The New York Times quoted Tinius as saying while calling the security member a "dear friend". "It's extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence," he added.

The elder also said that the gunman was not known to the congregation and the church appeared to be a target as it was filled with people. He said that the shooting occurred near the beginning of the service.

"This is quite obvious to us a random act that is disturbing. We are continuing to hold on to what we believe and that doesn't change," Tinius further said. Police obtained reports of shots fired in the area at around 10 am (local time), according to Mike Drivdahl, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Off-duty officers down the street immediately responded and found an active shooting situation, he added. Meanwhile, Macara Trusty, a spokeswoman for MedStar Mobile Healthcare, an ambulance provider, confirmed that the gunman was one of the two people killed in the shootout. She also said that another person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

"Two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene," she added. The New York Police Department and it's Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted that they were monitoring the developments in the church shooting in Texas.

The shootout in Texas took place barely hours after a man went on a stabbing spree at a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in New York's Rockland Country, wounding five people. All five victims of the incident are Hasidic Jews, as per a tweet by Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council. Two of these five people are in critical condition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Bears beat Vikings' backups on late FG

Eddy Pineiro drilled a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Chicago Bears to a 21-19 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale on Sunday in Minneapolis. Pineiro, who made field...

UPDATE 5-Ukraine holds big prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east completed a large-scale prisoner swap on Sunday after bussing scores of detainees in the five-year conflict to an exchange point in the breakaway Donbass region.The swap sh...

Soccer-West Ham reappoint Moyes as head coach - club statement

West Ham United has reappointed David Moyes as head coach on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, the struggling Premier League club said on Sunday.Moyes, 56, returns to West Ham for a second stint after he saved the cl...

Polish PM accuses Putin of lying about outbreak of WWII

Polands prime minister has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been lying in remarks blaming Poland for the outbreak of World War II, and argued that Putin is doing it to deflect from recent Russian political failures. Putin has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019