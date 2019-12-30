REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. SGT/17:00 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. SGT /17:00 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY-USA

U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group WASHINGTON/BAGHDAD - The U.S. military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, U.S. officials said on Sunday.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-PRISONERS-SWAP Ukraine holds big prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists

KIEV/MOSCOW - Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east completed a large-scale prisoner swap on Sunday after bussing scores of detainees in the five-year conflict to an exchange point in the breakaway Donbass region. U.S.

NEW-YORK-STABBING Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

NEW YORK - New York’s governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at an Hasidic rabbi’s home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Republican senator: no rules, many options for Trump impeachment trial WASHINGTON - Republican Senator John Kennedy, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, said on Sunday there were no real rules for how the U.S. Senate should run its impeachment trial and that the chamber could choose to hear witnesses and evidence.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

China commerce ministry says it has proactively dealt with U.S. trade frictions BEIJING - China’s Commerce Ministry has “proactively dealt with” trade frictions with the United States this year, it said on Sunday after an annual work conference.

ITALY-BANKS-MONTE-DEI-PASCHI Italy delays presentation of plan to sell Monte Paschi stake

ROME - Italy, with the agreement of the European Union Commission, will delay to early 2020 the presentation of a plan to sell its stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Treasury said on Sunday, as the bank struggles to shed bad loans. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE Box Office: 'Little Women,' 'Uncut Gems' Start Strong as 'Rise of Skywalker' Remains Victorious

LOS ANGELES - The holiday box office proved fruitful for a wide variety of movies as overall ticket sales reached $200 million over the weekend — a 6.3% boost from last year. BRITAIN-HONOURS

UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online LONDON - The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year’s Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SHU-REPOR

Man City see off Sheffield Utd but VAR questioned again MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Manchester City got back to winning ways on Sunday with Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne on target in the second half as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League game which saw yet more VAR controversy.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV-REPORT Controversial Mane goal gets Liverpool past battling Wolves

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - A controversial Sadio Mane goal was enough for Premier League leaders Liverpool to secure a nervy 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and open up a 13-point cushion over their nearest challengers on Sunday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CHINA-COMMUNE/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - City dwellers find alternative Chinese dream in village commune Rejecting the mindless consumption and fast-pace life in the city, some urbanites have ventured into the countryside, many as first-time gentleman farmers. A handful are now taking this further, setting up communes based on values divorced from mainstream ideals espoused by the country’s Communist patriarchs.

30 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT GLOBAL-MARKETS/DECADE-VOLATILITY (PIX)

The decade that saw volatility trading come of age What do you do when daily stock market gyrations all but dry up? Apparently, trade volatility like never before.

30 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT GLOBAL-OIL/PRICES

Oil price spikes were nowhere to be seen in 2019 Attacks on the biggest oil producer in the world. Massive sanctions on two OPEC members, and a major shipper. Gigantic cuts from the big oil producing companies. And yet, the price of oil barely sniffed $70 a barrel all year. Is this the new normal for oil markets headed into 2020, which were rangebound all year?

30 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

IRAN-MILITARY/RUSSIA-CHINA (UPDATE 1) (PIX) (TV) Russia, China, Iran hold joint naval drills in Indian Ocean

Iran, China and Russia began joint naval drills on Friday in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman, in what Moscow said was an unprecedented exercise in naval cooperation and training. 30 Dec

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/WILDLIFE (TV)

Wildlife rescued from Australian bushfires Raging bushfires have led to unprecedented losses of wildlife across Australia, but some locals are doing their part to help native fauna get back on their feet. 30 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE MOL-CROATIA/COURT (TV)

Croatian court expected to rule in case involving MOL's executive chairman A Croatian court is expected to pass a ruling in a corruption case involving the head of Hungarian energy group MOL Zsolt Hernadi and former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader. Both have denied wrongdoing.

30 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

