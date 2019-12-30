Iran condemns U.S. attacks on Iranian-allied militia in Iraq

Iran on Monday condemned U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia.

"U.S. military aggression against Iraqi soil and Iraqi forces is strongly condemned as a clear example of terrorism ... and Iran strongly condemns it," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

