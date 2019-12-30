Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of false rape claim

A court in Cyprus on Monday found a British woman guilty of falsely claiming she was gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists in the resort of Ayia Napa.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 7. The woman, who was 19 at the time of the incident in July, could face up to one year in prison and a fine of around 1,700 euros.

