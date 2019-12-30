Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of false rape claim
A court in Cyprus on Monday found a British woman guilty of falsely claiming she was gang-raped by a group of Israeli tourists in the resort of Ayia Napa.
Sentencing was adjourned until January 7. The woman, who was 19 at the time of the incident in July, could face up to one year in prison and a fine of around 1,700 euros.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
British government's top priority is to leave EU on Jan. 31 -Gove
Welcoming new lawmakers, British PM Johnson vows a speedy Brexit
UPDATE 1-Argentine police arrest 4 gang members suspected in shooting death of British tourist
British PM to present Brexit bill to MPs on Friday: Spokesman
UPDATE 2-Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 mln from British celeb Tamara Ecclestone