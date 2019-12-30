Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka court grants bail to local female Swiss embassy staffer who claimed abduction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 16:28 IST
Lanka court grants bail to local female Swiss embassy staffer who claimed abduction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Sri Lankan court on Monday granted bail to a local female Swiss Embassy staffer, who has been at the center of a controversy for making a "false complaint" about her abduction and attempting to create unrest in the country. The staffer, identified as Garnier Banister Francis in the local media, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department on December 16 and produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's court, which ordered to remand her till December 30 for providing fabricated statements to the CID.

The court on Monday released her on bail. Francis had claimed that she was abducted by some unknown persons on November 25 and was assaulted before being freed.

She also claimed that the abductors forced her to hand over sensitive information, including the names of Sri Lankans who had sought asylum in Switzerland. Francis' abduction claim caused a diplomatic spat between Sri Lanka and Switzerland, which lodged a strong protest with the government of the island nation and called for a full-scale investigation into the staffer's abduction.

The Swiss Embassy also lodged a police complaint following the accusation. The Lankan government, which carried out a thorough investigation following a formal complaint by Swiss Ambassador Hans Peter Mock, accused the female employee of contradicting her abduction claim.

The Attorney General on December 16 instructed the authorities to arrest her for maligning the government by making a "false complaint". The staffer has earlier been banned from leaving the country. The Swiss foreign ministry took exception to her arrest and stated that it gave rise to suspicions on Sri Lanka's law and order systems. It called for evidence on the employee faking the abduction case and was critical of the process followed.

The Sri Lankan government says her narrative of the alleged abduction is contrary to the evidence gathered by the police. The police also deny that its officer was involved in the alleged abduction. The abductors had reportedly sought information from the staffer on a top police officer who had fled the country after the presidential election held on November 16. The Swiss authorities reportedly granted the officer and his family political asylum.

The officer under the scanner is the one who had carried out investigations against top government officials prior to 2015 when Mahinda Rajapaksa was heading the government and his family members were part of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Church vandalised in East Midnapore district, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the vandalization of a church in East Midnapore district last Saturday, police said. According to senior district police officials, suspected BJP supporters entered a s...

RBI issues draft norms on prudential exposure limits for cooperative banks

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday released a draft circular on limits on exposure to single and group borrowers and revision in priority sector lending targets for urban cooperative banks UCBs. The move comes after the recent Punjab a...

Chinese scientist who created gene-edited babies last year jailed for 3 years

He Jiankui, the Chinese researcher who had shocked the global scientific community with his first genetically edited babies last year, was on Monday sentenced to three years in prison for carrying out illegal medical practices. A trial cour...

HC dismisses PIL with Rs 10K cost, terms it 'blackmailing type' of litigation

The Delhi High Court has dismissed with a cost of Rs 10,000 a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to not register two properties, saying it was a blackmailing type of litigation and an abuse of the process of law which ought to be stop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019