Moderate quake hits south Iran near oil terminal, no damage reported

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday near Bandar Abbas, site of a major oil refinery, Iranian state media reported, but there were no reports of casualties or damage to oil installations.

Iranian news agencies reported that the quake had struck the Hormozgan province about 48 km northeast of Bandar Abbas, a major port with oil installations including a refinery, at a depth of 20 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.