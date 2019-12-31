Sudan sentences 29 intelligence officers to death for killing a teacher

A Sudanese court sentenced 29 members of the national intelligence service to death for killing a 36-year-old teacher nabbed during protests against Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's longtime former leader. On Monday, the court found the intelligence officers guilty of deadly abuse against Ahmad al-Khair, who was beaten and tortured to death in detention in February, Al Jazeera reported.

In the landmark ruling, another four members were sentenced to three years in prison and seven were acquitted. Al-Kheir's family said security officials initially claimed he had died of poisoning, though days later a state investigation found he had died of injuries from beating.

Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, a member of the Sudan Sovereign Council, said the verdict "renews the Sudanese people's trust in their judicial institutions". Hundreds rallied outside the Omdurman court where the verdict was delivered. Some waved national flags and others held pictures of al-Kheir and celebrated after the decision was announced. (ANI)

