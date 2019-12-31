Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Single shot by church security head felled gunman who killed two

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 04:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 03:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A volunteer security member fired a single shot in taking down a gunman who opened fire during church services on Sunday, fatally wounding two before dying himself, state officials said on Monday.

A live stream video caught the terrifying moment when the gunman, wearing a dark hood, stood next to the pews and started firing a long gun at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth. Security team leader Jack Wilson immediately responded, felling the gunman, identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen of River Oaks, Texas, state Attorney General Ken Paxton told a news conference.

"There was one shot by one person and that's all it took," Paxton said. "Jack was the one who shot the deceased," said Paxton, noting Wilson had previously trained other churchgoers to use firearms. "He was a reserve deputy and had his own shooting range."

Kinnunen's victims were identified as Anton Wallace, 64, of Fort Worth and Richard White, 67, also of River Oaks, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The gunman had been to the church several times in the past and may have been mentally ill, but authorities were still investigating a possible motive, Paxton said.

SIX SECONDS Local TV station NBC DFW, citing unidentified law enforcement sources said Kinnunen had a criminal record that included charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman did not immediately confirm that.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick praised the church's volunteer security squad for taking down the shooter. "This evil event was over in six seconds," he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Patrick said a new state law allowing concealed carry in places of worship enabled the parishioners to stop the gunman. The law, which took effect in September, was passed in the wake of a shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017 that left 26 dead. Paxton encouraged other states to allow citizens to carry concealed weapons for defense in case of active shooters.

But gun control advocates and some religious leaders have criticized such laws, arguing that weapons have no place in houses of worship. "Instead of looking for a success story in a tragedy, lawmakers should be talking about how they can prevent gun violence in the first place," said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

"Texas officials should stop ignoring the common-sense and broadly popular solutions that we know work - background checks and red flag laws," Feinblatt said. "The public isn't looking for NRA talking points, it's looking for action."

