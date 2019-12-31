Left Menu
Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Russia Far East

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday near Kozlov Cape of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

  • ANI
  • Kozlov Cape
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 08:34 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 08:33 IST
Represntative image . Image Credit: ANI

Kozlov Cape [Russia], Dec 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday near Kozlov Cape of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik. The quake took place at 12:21 local time on Tuesday (00:21 GMT).

"The epicenter of the 5.5 magnitude quake was located at the depth of about 100 kilometres [62 miles], 136 kilometres to the southwest of Ust-Kamchatsk locality in the Ust-Kamchatsky District of Kamchatka," a representative of the regional branch said. According to the preliminary data, the tremor was not felt in settlements of the peninsula.

The earthquake has not caused any fatalities or damages, seismologists said. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

