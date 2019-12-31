Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panama marks 20 years in charge of canal, faces climate threat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panama City
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 11:51 IST
Panama marks 20 years in charge of canal, faces climate threat
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Panama on Tuesday marks two decades of control over the vital interoceanic Canal following its return by the United States, but worries over weak traffic and climate change loom. On December 31, 1999 at midday sharp, then-president Mireya Moscoso hoisted Panama's red, blue and white flag over the Canal administration building for the first time.

The entire Central American nation was swept with joy, having finally received sovereignty over the Canal after 85 years of management by the US, which built and inaugurated the ocean route in August 1914. Twenty years later, recurrent droughts caused by climate change are the main threat to the 80 kilometer-long canal between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, through which mostly American, Chinese and Japanese merchant ships pass.

"The impact of climate change is quite evident on the Panama Canal," warned its administrator Ricaurte Vasquez. A historic deficit of rainfall has lowered the water level in the lakes which supply the Canal and the "challenge is now to find the solution to this lack of water for the next 50 years," he explained.

According to the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), the rainfall deficit reached 27 percent in 2019 compared to the average. In addition, the temperature of Gatun Lake, the main tributary of the Canal, has increased by 1.5 degrees Celsius over the past ten years, which causes significant loss of water by evaporation.

That has meant the Canal only had three billion cubic meters of water this year, instead of the 5.2 billion cubic meters needed for its normal operation. "Climate change is already hitting us. For me, this is the main threat hanging over the Canal," former administrator Jorge Quijano told AFP.

To remedy the situation, Panama is studying the possibility of finding other freshwater resources for the Canal, such as pumping or desalinating seawater, or even building reservoirs. But these are costly and complicated solutions that could cut into the Canal's contributions to Panama's finances -- nearly $1.8 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, Canal authorities fear shipowners will prefer other sea routes that avoid the Central American isthmus, such as the Suez Canal, which, according to the ACP, has lowered its rights of passage by 60 percent. In addition, global warming, by melting the polar ice, could open "especially in the north, new competitive maritime routes," Felipe Chapman, associate director of the economic consultancy Indesa, told AFP.

The Canal was widened in 2016 and is used mainly to link Asia to the east coast of the United States, but is also suffering from a decrease in commercial traffic as the global economy slows. This danger is obviously "out of Panama's control, and stems from the consolidation of the Asian economies, especially China," Horacio Estribi, an advisor to the Panamanian economy minister, told AFP.

Until recently, a little less than five percent of world trade transited through Panama, but this figure has fallen to 3.5 percent, according to the Canal's administrator. The Canal nevertheless did record business in fiscal year 2019 with about $3.37 billion generated from tolls, services and the sale of electricity from its dams, along with 450.7 million tons of goods passing through.

But the center of gravity of world trade traffic has shifted to Asia and Europe, according to the Canal Authority. "You have to see how the standoff over trade between the United States and China ends," said Quijano, who further warned, "As production moves further west from Asia, the route through Panama becomes less attractive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Study compares varieties of citrus with metabolomic and microbiome combinations

In a recent study, researchers have found how a deadly or incurable citrus greening disease or Huanglongbing HLB affects root systems. It is the first research to compare two varieties of citrus using a combined metabolomics and microbiome ...

EPFO to focus on subscribers' convenience, ease of doing biz through digital tools in 2020

Retirement fund body EPFO is set to focus on improving ease of living for workers subscribers and ease of doing business for employers in 2020, mainly through digital tools in its pursuit to become a paperless organisation eventually. Emplo...

Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of April, 2019

Jun 1 New Delhi As Congress MPs re-elected her the leader of parliamentary party CPP, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said several decisive measures were being mulled to strengthen the organisation and lauded Congress president Rahul Gandhis fearl...

Eddie Murphy to receive Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement award

Veteran actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement honour at the 25th Critics Choice Awards CCA. The actor will be feted for his extraordinary roles over the years, most recently his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019