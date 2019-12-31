Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republican lawmaker applauds Indian government for ensuring 'stability' in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 14:28 IST
Republican lawmaker applauds Indian government for ensuring 'stability' in Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Describing Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as an "outdated provision" of the Indian Constitution, a Republican lawmaker has applauded the actions of the Indian government and the Parliament in ensuring "stability" in Kashmir. In his recent remarks in the US House of Representatives, Congressman Paul A Gosar from Arizona commended the Trump administration's continued work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "ensure peace" within the region.

"Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that this change was necessary to facilitate peace and economic prosperity. I applaud Prime Minister Modi and the Parliament for their leadership on ensuring the stability of Jammu and Kashmir," Gosar said, welcoming the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- on August 5. The two union territories came into existence on October 31 this year.

"Just recently, the Indian Parliament passed legislation that changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir by modifying provisions that impeded economic development and affording the people of Jammu-Kashmir the same rights as the people of India," he said, expressing his views on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir within the greater context of the Indo-Pakistani conflict. "Article 370, an outdated provision of the law that governed Jammu-Kashmir, is no more. Article 370 and the polarised political environment that it created resulted in the loss of thousands of innocent lives within the region," he said.

"Pakistan-based terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba have conducted terrorist attacks that have disrupted the society and economy of Jammu-Kashmir. They have attacked innocent women and children, and agricultural workers," Gosar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

AP: Audit officer dies in road accident in Krishna district

Audit officer Raga Manjeera on Tuesday died after the car she was travelling in rammed into a halted lorry in Krishna district. Manjeera worked as an audit officer in Ibrahimpatnam town in the state. The mishap took place at 5 am while she ...

Congress workers illegally detained by state police, says TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said thousands of Congress workers were illegally detained by the Telangana police during the partys foundation day celebrations on December 28. To mark its 13...

Sonia in saddle, Congress breaks fresh ground in 2019 after humiliating LS loss

The Congress was trounced in the Lok Sabha elections but rose from those ashes of defeat to be part of coalitions that wrested Maharashtra and Jharkhand from the BJP, riding to power with Sonia Gandhi in the saddle and pragmatism as the the...

FOREX-Euro and pound inch up as growth optimism cheers investors

The euro and the British pound rose as the dollar weakened on Tuesday as investors saw global growth improving next year, with the United States and China due to finally sign a Phase 1 trade agreement this week. The U.S. currency had mainta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019