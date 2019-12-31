Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan ex-boss Ghosn entered Lebanon on French passport -MTV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:07 IST
Nissan ex-boss Ghosn entered Lebanon on French passport -MTV
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn entered Lebanon using a French passport, the Lebanese broadcaster MTV reported on Tuesday, citing an official source.

The source said Lebanon was dealing with Ghosn, who arrived in Beirut on Monday, according to "international agreements", without specifying further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. embassy guards in Baghdad fire stun grenades at protesters outside

Security guards inside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad fired stun grenades at protesters outside the gates of the compound on Tuesday.Reuters correspondents heard four loud bangs.The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff had been evacuated fr...

Bank fraud: ED attaches over Rs 127-cr assets of media group

Assets worth over Rs 127 crore belonging to a media group have been attached in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the ED said on Tuesday. The case pertains to Pixion Group of companies co...

NCP MLA decides not to quit after seniors pacify him

NCP MLA Prakash Solanke, who was miffed at not being inducted into the Maharashtra council of ministers, on Tuesday said he would not resign from the party. Solanke, who represents Majalgaon seat in Beed district, on Monday said would resi...

UPDATE 3-U.S. embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters thronged the gates in fury at U.S. airstrikes in Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019