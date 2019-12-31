Nissan ex-boss Ghosn entered Lebanon on French passport -MTV

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn entered Lebanon using a French passport, the Lebanese broadcaster MTV reported on Tuesday, citing an official source.

The source said Lebanon was dealing with Ghosn, who arrived in Beirut on Monday, according to "international agreements", without specifying further.

