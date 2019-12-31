Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-World rings in the new year amid wildfires, protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:31 IST
WRAPUP 1-World rings in the new year amid wildfires, protests

Millions of people began ringing in 2020 with fireworks, dancing, and champagne on Wednesday, but Australia's celebrations were overshadowed by deadly wildfires while protests dampened the festive mood in Hong Kong and India. New Zealanders were among the first to welcome the new year, with fireworks lighting up the night sky over Auckland.

Large crowds thronged Sydney harbor to watch Australia's famous New Year's Eve fireworks, even as smoke turned the evening sky in nearby coastal towns blood-red. Many towns along the country's eastern coast canceled their fireworks as thousands swarmed to beaches to escape the fires.

Hong Kong's government also cancelled its popular New Year's Eve fireworks in Victoria Harbour due to security concerns as protesters staged more rallies against what they see as an erosion of democracy in the Chinese-ruled city. Thousands in India also planned to greet the new year with protests, angered by a citizenship law they say will discriminate against Muslims and chip away at the country's secular constitution.

CRITICISM Sydney decided to press ahead with its fireworks display despite calls by some members of the public for it to be canceled in solidarity with fire-hit areas in New South Wales, of which the city is the capital.

"Tonight we expect a million people around the Harbour and a billion people around the world to watch Sydney's New Year Eve celebrations, which is Australia's biggest public event," City of Sydney Mayor Clover Moore told reporters. Some tourists trapped in Australia's coastal towns posted images of blood-red, smoke-filled skies on social media. One beachfront photograph showed people lying shoulder-to-shoulder on the sand, some wearing gas masks.

The fires have spread across four states, with fronts stretching hundreds of kilometers in some cases. They have killed at least 11 people since October and left many towns and rural areas without electricity and mobile coverage. Defending the decision not to cancel Sydney's fireworks and reallocate funds to fire-affected regions, Moore said planning had begun 15 months ago and most of the budget had already been allocated. The event was also a boost to NSW's economy.

Not everybody welcomed that decision. "Is Sydney seriously still getting fireworks tonight when half our country is on fire," Twitter user @swiftyshaz13 said.

PROTESTS In Hong Kong, rocked by months of sometimes violent demonstrations, protesters were urged to wear masks at a rally called "Don't forget 2019 - Persist in 2020" on Tuesday evening, according to social media posts.

"My new year wish is this movement can end soon but not because we lost the fight because we win the fight," said 40-year-old clerk Kong, who joined a small lunchtime protest in the central financial district and gave only her last name. Authorities have deployed 6,000 police officers and Chief Executive Carrie Lam appealed for calm and reconciliation in her New Year's Eve video message.

The protests began in June in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement. India has also been gripped by weeks of protests over legislation introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that eases the way for non-Muslim minorities in neighboring Muslim-majority nations such as Pakistan and Bangladesh to gain Indian citizenship.

Protesters planned demonstrations on Tuesday in the capital New Delhi, now in the grip of its second coldest winter in more than a century, the financial capital Mumbai and other cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BEST, railways to ply late night services on New Year's Eve

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST and zonal railways have announced special late night services on New Years Eve, officials here said. While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the citys se...

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal's phone stolen, recovered

Delhi Commission for Women DCW chief Swati Maliwals mobile phone was stolen at Paharganj in central Delhi but was recovered with the arrest of the thief, police said on Tuesday. The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Maliwal had gone t...

UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britains Prince William launched a multi-million-pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the worlds greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earths biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earth shot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019