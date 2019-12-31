Fireworks, laser lights welcome 2020 in New Zealand
Spectacular fireworks and laser lights were in full display on Tuesday as New Zealand became the first country to ring in 2020.
Spectacular fireworks and laser lights were in full display on Tuesday as New Zealand became the first country to ring in 2020. Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand were the first major cities to kick off a new decade.
In Auckland, fireworks were fired from the 1,075ft Sky Tower during a dazzling display watched by tens of thousands of New Year's Eve revellers below, according to media reports. It came an hour after Samoa and Christmas Island, under Australian territory in the South Pacific, were the first to enter the new year.
The clock will strike midnight in eastern parts of Australia, including Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra, around 7 pm (IST). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Auckland
- Wellington
- Samoa
- Canberra
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Australian
- Christmas Island
ALSO READ
Toxic Sydney bushfire haze a 'public health emergency'
UNSW Sydney, Manipal Academy select inaugural grant recipients
UNSW Sydney and Manipal Academy Select Inaugural Grant Recipients
UNSW Sydney and Manipal Academy Select Inaugural Grant Recipients
Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder defeat Brisbane Heat in tournament opener