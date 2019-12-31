Lebanon says Carlos Ghosn entered country 'legally'

Lebanon said Tuesday that former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn entered the country legally after slipping out of Japan where he was on bail awaiting trial over financial misconduct charges.

"He entered the country legally and there are no measures that warrant taking steps against him or prosecuting him," the country's General Security apparatus said in a statement.

The foreign ministry confirmed his "legal" entry at dawn on Monday.

