N.Korea's Kim says world to see 'new strategic weapon' in the near future -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday vowed to continue developing his country's nuclear deterrent and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, state media KCNA said after the United States missed a year-end deadline for a restart of denuclearisation talks.

While accusing Washington of making "gangster-like demands," Kim said at a key ruling Workers' Party meeting that the scope of the nuclear deterrent will depend on the United States' future attitude, leaving the door for dialogue open.

