Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fourfold rise in migrants rescued in English Channel: Authorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lille
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 04:04 IST
Fourfold rise in migrants rescued in English Channel: Authorities
Rights groups have linked the crossings to a police crackdown to prevent the establishment of migrant camps in Calais and other areas along the French coast. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Over 2,300 migrants had to be rescued attempting to cross the English Channel in 2019, four times the number for 2018, local authorities in northern France have said. In total 261 cases of crossings or attempted crossings were recorded by the French and British authorities, mainly in small, often overloaded, inflatable boats, the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea told AFP on Tuesday.

Some 2,358 people had to be rescued compared to 586 in 2018. Over the past year, growing numbers of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia have taken to the treacherous waters of the Channel in small fishing boats or inflatable dinghies.

Rights groups have linked the crossings to a police crackdown to prevent the establishment of migrant camps in Calais and other areas along the French coast. At least four migrants died in 2019 attempting to make the dangerous crossing in the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, with strong currents and icy waters.

A spokesman for the UK's Home Office said a Border Force cutter and two coastal patrol vessels were patrolling the Channel. "There has also been a doubling of patrols on French beaches and drones, specialist vehicles and detection equipment have been deployed to stop small boats leaving French shores and arriving in the UK illegally.

"Individuals who reach the UK illegally should be in no doubt about our determination to return them to Europe as it is an established principle that those in need of protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kim Jong-un: North Korea ending test moratoriums

North Korea is abandoning its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, leader Kim Jong-un has declared according to state media on Wednesday. The North has previously fired missiles capable of reaching the entire...

Australia scrambles to reach thousands stranded by bushfires

Fire-ravaged Australia has launched a major operation to reach thousands of people stranded in seaside towns after deadly bushfires ripped through popular tourist areas on New Years Eve. Navy ships and military aircraft were deployed alongs...

Reports: Cowboys, Garrett to meet again

Jason Garrett apparently will open the new year as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Morning News reported that Garrett met Tuesday with team owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, for a second straight day but the meeting e...

UPDATE 1-Iran denies role in U.S. embassy violence, warns against retaliation

Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and warned against any retaliation after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible.American offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019