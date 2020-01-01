Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq embassy attack: US deploys 750 troops to Middle-East, Trump warns Iran to 'pay big price'

The United States has said that it was sending additional troops to the Middle East, after hundreds of protesters stormed its embassy compound in Iraq, setting fires and chanting -- 'Death to America!'

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 17:22 IST
Iraq embassy attack: US deploys 750 troops to Middle-East, Trump warns Iran to 'pay big price'
US President Donald Trump (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The United States has said that it was sending additional troops to the Middle East, after hundreds of protesters stormed its embassy compound in Iraq, setting fires and chanting -- 'Death to America!' Raged by the US airstrikes that killed nearly two dozen fighters of an Iran-backed militia on Sunday, supporters of the powerful Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary group spilled through checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone on Tuesday, demanding the removal of American troops from Iraq, Al Jazeera reported.

Reacting to the attack, US President Donald Trump said he held Iran "fully responsible" for the incident and added that the protesters "will be held fully responsible," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!" the President stated.

Trump later warned in a separate statement that Tehran would "pay a very big price" after the attack, but when asked later in the day about the possibility of tensions spiralling into a war with Iran, Trump told reporters: "Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don't see that happening." Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the attack was "orchestrated by terrorists," one of whom he named as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Al-Muhandis has been identified as the second-in-command of the Tehran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi group, which includes Kataib Hezbollah, the group that was hit in the US air raids. Defence Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement that about 750 troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days to the region.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today," he said. A social media post from the US Marines said the troops from its crisis response command in Kuwait were deployed to Iraq.

It is worth noting that the deployment of 750 soldiers will be done in addition to 14,000 US troops who are been deployed to the Gulf region since May in response to concerns about Iran, and the reported attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf. At the time of the attack, the US had about 5,200 troops in Iraq, mainly to train Iraqi forces and help them combat the ISIL (ISIS) group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Kubica joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as reserve driver

Robert Kubica will be Alfa Romeos Formula One reserve driver for the 2020 season with Polish oil company and personal backer PKN ORLEN joining as co-title sponsor, the Swiss-based team said on Wednesday. Kubica, 35, made his race debut with...

BJP stages protest seeking Tamil orator's arrest

BJP cadres, led by senior state party leader, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of a Tamil orator for his provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest...

UPDATE 3-Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year's mass march as protesters vow to keep fighting

A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Years Day spiralled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event. T...

Punjab: CM lauds marked improvement in several key sectors under SDGs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday lauded the marked improvement in several key sectors under the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs in the state, while calling for more aggressive efforts to boost performance in oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020